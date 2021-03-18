Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 1,094,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 241,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $444.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

