Dusk Network One Day Volume Reaches $27.60 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $148.44 million and $27.60 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

