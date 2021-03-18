Duston Williams Sells 13,984 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 3,578,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,535. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $35.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 387,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $9,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

