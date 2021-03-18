DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.35

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.35 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.39). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 29.80 ($0.39), with a volume of 837,330 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.93. The stock has a market cap of £170.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55.

In other news, insider Paul Goodson bought 176,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

