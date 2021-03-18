Dynamite Market Cap Achieves $153,838.49 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $153,838.49 and approximately $49,986.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,922 coins and its circulating supply is 371,086 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

