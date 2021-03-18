Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.15% of Dynatrace worth $384,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $163,118,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 30.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,379 shares of company stock worth $14,826,892. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 51,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,123. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 184.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

