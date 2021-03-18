Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Down 7.7%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.64 and last traded at $50.09. 2,276,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,598,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,379 shares of company stock worth $14,826,892 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.