Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75. 2,874,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,514,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

