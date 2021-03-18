e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 268.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $139.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.96 or 0.00348776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,666 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,367 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

