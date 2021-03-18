Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

