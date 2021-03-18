Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.80% of Eagle Materials worth $119,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,302 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,552. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

