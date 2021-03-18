East West Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.