EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties accounts for 3.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.85% of EastGroup Properties worth $46,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

EGP stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.96. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

