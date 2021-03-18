EasyFi (EASY) Price Up 4.4% This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for about $23.26 or 0.00039078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00449836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00061336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00058295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00637700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00075572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,832,883 tokens. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

