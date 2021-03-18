Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $138.24. 15,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,122. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

