Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Trimmed by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,751 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $139.24. 41,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.