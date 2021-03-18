Eaton Vance Management Acquires 39,280 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $34,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Cerner by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Cerner stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

