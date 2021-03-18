Eaton Vance Management Acquires 57,086 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.01% of CSW Industrials worth $35,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 215,523 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $4,669,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

