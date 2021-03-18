Eaton Vance Management Acquires 84,390 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,421,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,392 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

