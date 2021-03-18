Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.77% of Silicon Laboratories worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB stock opened at $151.15 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.