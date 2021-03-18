Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 207.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $35,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,755,000 after acquiring an additional 261,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

ROP opened at $393.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.86 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

