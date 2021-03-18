Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.08% of Visteon worth $37,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visteon by 17.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after buying an additional 86,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visteon by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after buying an additional 122,299 shares during the period.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Visteon stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

