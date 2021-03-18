Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,095,767 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,767 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Palantir Technologies worth $48,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,928,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

