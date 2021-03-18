Eaton Vance Management Buys 143,220 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.43% of AptarGroup worth $37,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

ATR opened at $141.28 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average of $127.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

