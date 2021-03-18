Eaton Vance Management Buys 202,759 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Amcor worth $44,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

