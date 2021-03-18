Eaton Vance Management Buys 293,689 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $46,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

