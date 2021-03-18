Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $44,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $486.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $489.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

