Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 3.10% of CBIZ worth $45,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $553,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

