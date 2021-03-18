Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.99% of Minerals Technologies worth $42,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

