Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 178.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.07% of Cohen & Steers worth $38,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

