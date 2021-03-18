Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.11% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $33,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

