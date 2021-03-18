Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2,025.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968,987 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of MetLife worth $47,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

