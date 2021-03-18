Eaton Vance Management Has $33.62 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.01% of Community Bank System worth $33,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other Community Bank System news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,560 shares of company stock worth $1,902,156. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.