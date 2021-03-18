Eaton Vance Management Has $33.66 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,887 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 222,838 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $33,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HP by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in HP by 2,388.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

