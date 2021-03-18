Eaton Vance Management Has $38.16 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,028 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carrier Global by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,673,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

