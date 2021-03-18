Eaton Vance Management Has $39.68 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $39,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 70.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,189,000 after acquiring an additional 93,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

BIIB opened at $264.15 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average of $265.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.