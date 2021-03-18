Eaton Vance Management Has $40.93 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,233 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.86% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $40,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

