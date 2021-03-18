Eaton Vance Management Has $41.51 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $41,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 154.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $283.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.