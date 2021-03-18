Eaton Vance Management Has $42.74 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,342 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $42,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.