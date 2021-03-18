Eaton Vance Management Has $44.19 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Otis Worldwide worth $44,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.