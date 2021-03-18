Eaton Vance Management Has $44.19 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Otis Worldwide worth $44,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

OTIS opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

