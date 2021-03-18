Eaton Vance Management Has $46.86 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.06% of Envestnet worth $46,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.85 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.