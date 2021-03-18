Eaton Vance Management Has $47.86 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386,496 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $47,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,376. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

NYSE:DHI opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

