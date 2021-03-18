Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.65% of CDK Global worth $41,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK opened at $53.78 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.