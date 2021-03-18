Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.60% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.