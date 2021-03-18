Eaton Vance Management Makes New $45.75 Million Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 632,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.89% of South State as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Truist raised their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,102 shares of company stock worth $4,077,127 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.