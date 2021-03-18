Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 632,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.89% of South State at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $44,531,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of South State by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,127. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

