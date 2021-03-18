Eaton Vance Management Purchases 31,368 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 3.10% of CBIZ worth $45,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CBIZ by 411.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after buying an additional 238,940 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in CBIZ by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.