Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,196 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of AON worth $34,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

Shares of AON stock opened at $225.79 on Thursday. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $235.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.09. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

