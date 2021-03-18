Eaton Vance Management Purchases 65,036 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.12% of ONE Gas worth $45,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

